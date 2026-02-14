Shah describes ‘Seva Teerth’ as symbol of public service

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday termed the inauguration of the new Prime Minister’s Office ‘Seva Teerth’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a historic step towards placing public service above all at the very heart of Indian democracy. In a message on social media, the Home Minister said, “Today is historic day in placing public service at the very centre of Indian democracy, as Modi Ji inaugurated the new Prime Minister’s Office, ‘Seva Teerth’.

‘Seva Teerth’ symbolises the government’s commitment to service under Modi Ji’s leadership over the past 11 years. By ensuring that development and welfare initiatives reach every citizen, this will prove to be a milestone in building a developed and self-reliant India.”

The new complex named ‘Seva Teerth’ houses the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the Cabinet Secretariat.

As the PM Modi unveiled the iconic structure, he was accompanied by several Union Ministers, including MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other dignitaries.

The new PMO office, situated barely about one kilometre from the iconic South Block building on Raisina Hill, will serve as the new cornerstone of governance, bringing the entire administrative machinery in proximity. As PM Modi dedicated the newly constructed ‘Seva Teerth’ and ‘Kartavya Bhavan’ complexes to the people of India, he said that these modern facilities embody a deep commitment to citizen-centric governance and national progress, marking a clear departure from the colonial past.

Recalling the historical context, the Prime Minister noted that during British rule, buildings such as those on Raisina Hills, including South Block and North Block, were designed to project the authority and vision of the British Emperor over an "enslaved" India.

These structures were deliberately placed on elevated ground to symbolise dominance and remain incomparable to local architecture.

In contrast, PM Modi said that 'Seva Teerth' stands connected to the ground level, symbolising humility and closeness to the people rather than aloofness. Prime Minister Modi highlighted that while old colonial buildings were meant to enforce the will of a distant ruler, the new complexes have been created to fulfil the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.