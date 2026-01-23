Shah opens Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital

National/ Haridwar: Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital, the world’s first integrated medicine system and a global center for the integration of yoga, Ayurveda, and modern medicine, run by Patanjali Yogpeeth, will provide world-class healthcare services to citizens across India. Home Minister Amit Bhai Shah, inaugurated the hospital. During the inauguration, Shah also inspected the Emergency and Critical Care Hospital and praised this initiative of the Integrated Medicine System. He said that this hospital has become the world’s first hybrid hospital.

It is known that the Honorable Home Minister was on a two-day visit to Patanjali. During this time, he held in-depth discussions and brainstorming sessions with Pujya Swami Ji on how to create a disease-free world by establishing Yoga, Ayurveda, and the Sanatan way of life globally. Last night, the Home Minister spent a cordial night at the Patanjali Yogpeeth campus and discussed and brainstormed with Pujya Swami Ramdev Ji and Acharya Balkrishna Maharaj on the global promotion of medicine, education, the Sanatan way of life, and the knowledge heritage of the sages. He also learned about Patanjali’s potential to play a leading role in this direction in the future.

His cordial arrival brought pride, inspiration and energy to the Patanjali family and on behalf of the Patanjali Yogpeeth family, Pujya Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj and revered Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj along with many saints, devotees, disciples, students of Patanjali Gurukulam and Acharyakulam warmly welcomed and congratulated him.

On this occasion, Swami Ramdev, Founder President of Patanjali Yogpeeth said that it is a matter of pride for the entire Patanjali family that today the first integrated hospital in the history of the world was inaugurated by the Home and Cooperation Minister of the country, Shri Amit Bhai Shah Ji, who considers Sanatan Dharma as supreme along with his national religion and considers Yoga-Ayurveda as supreme.