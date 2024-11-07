Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Alleged Caller Claims Innocence, Citing Stolen Phone

On November 5, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat and a demand for Rs 50 lakh in a call made to the Bandra Police Station. The call was traced to the number of advocate Faizan Khan, who claimed innocence, stating his phone was stolen on November 2. Faizan, an advocate from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, explained that he had already filed a complaint about his stolen phone and alleged that someone else had made the threatening call.

During police questioning, Faizan reiterated his lack of involvement, suggesting someone might be attempting to frame him. He also mentioned a past complaint he filed against Shah Rukh Khan, objecting to a line in the 1994 film *Anjaam* which he claimed could incite communal discord.

Faizan further explained to India Today that his phone’s WhatsApp was accessed on another device, and the threat call was made using the SIM card from the stolen phone, not via WhatsApp. He urged the police to trace the phone used in the call, asserting that he was in court at the time of the incident.

In his original complaint, Faizan objected to a scene in *Anjaam*, arguing that it disrespected principles of the Bishnoi community, which prohibits deer hunting. He emphasized that the dialogue could stir discord between communities.

The Mumbai police are investigating the threat against Shah Rukh Khan, with sources revealing that the caller only identified themselves as “Hindustani.” This follows recent threats made against actor Salman Khan related to a separate wildlife poaching case.