Live
- WhatsApp to Limit Messages to Unknown Contacts in Bid to Curb Spam
- Teaching hearts and minds: The case for emotional intelligence in schools
- Punjab: Major Train Accident Averted After Fire in Garib Rath Express
- New body takes charge of Food Processing Federation
- 100-day plan to change lives of fisherfolk: Pawan
- Gold glitters on Dhanteras despite huge price surge
- Health minister decries Jagan’s falsehoods on PPP
- Elon Musk says X to scrap heuristic: How Grok AI will screen 100M+ posts and videos to personalise feeds
- Paddy procurement process must be conducted efficiently: Collector
- Aadi Srinivas distributes over 200 temple bulls to farmers
Shah slams RJD's job promise for every family
Criticising the RJD's poll promise of a government job to every family in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday sought to know from where the...
Criticising the RJD's poll promise of a government job to every family in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday sought to know from where the funds will be generated to pay the salaries.
Addressing a meeting with intellectuals in Patna, Shah dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state as 'ghuspetiya bachao yatra' (save infiltrator yatra), asserting that the BJP won't allow illegal immigrants in the country.
He said this will be the first election in Bihar in which voting will continue till 5 pm across the state, which has now become free of Naxalites.
He said Bihar will become the growth engine of eastern India and lead the nation in the AI revolution.
"Bihar moving forward to regain its lost glory," he added.
Shah said the new government's focus will be to bring heavy industries to the state and create large-scale employment opportunities.
"The new NDA government will work towards opening data centres in the state," he said.
The BJP leader urged the voters to opt for the "politics of performance", and dump "parties like Congress and RJD that promote dynasts".