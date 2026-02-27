Shah to address ‘badlav’ rally in Moga on March 14

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a ‘Badlav’ rally in Punjab’s Moga on March 14, state BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said on Thursday. Addressing the media here, Sharma said everyone in Punjab sees the BJP as a reliable and credible alternative to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which, he said, the people have decided to throw out.

He said the BJP is committed to serving the people of Punjab, taking the state on the path of development, freeing it from the drug menace, bringing change in the lives of farmers and providing a corruption-free regime. The rally is being seen as the beginning of the BJP’s poll campaign in Punjab, where assembly elections are due in early 2027.

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, Sharma alleged that the Bhagwant Mann dispensation had “failed” on every front. In its four years of power in Punjab, far from fulfilling electoral guarantees and promises, the AAP government has failed to ensure the rule of law in Punjab, taking “U-turns” on each of its promises, Sharma alleged. Sharma alleged that drugs, illegal mining and corruption are “rampant” in the state.

“The health and education systems are deteriorating, and employees are not receiving salaries and pensions on time. Due to pending reimbursements, the state power utility and the Punjab Roadways are facing heavy losses and have been unable to pay salaries for months,” he claimed. Culprits in sacrilege cases have not been punished yet, he said.