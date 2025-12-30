Shahbag movement leader appeals for peace, return of 'Sonar Bangla' in Bangladesh

Kolkata: The persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh continues unabated.

An atmosphere of fear prevails, and the killing of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das has not brought the violence to an end in the South Asian country.

Amid the helpless state of affairs in Bangladesh, the Sanatani Sansad held a press conference at the Kolkata Press Club on Tuesday, presenting instances of several Hindus who had taken refuge in India either on medical visas or through other means after fearing for their lives in the neighbouring country.

Among them was Bappaditya Basu, a prominent face of the 2023 Shahbag movement in Bangladesh, who had demanded for the restoration of 'Sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal).

"I have been living in hiding for the last fourteen months. Ansarullah Bangla organisation had threatened to kill me. I do not know whether I will see the sun tomorrow after speaking out today. I came to this country on a medical visa. But I and people like me who are currently in this country and this state, want to return to our homeland," Basu said at the press conference.

At the same time, Basu appealed that since Hindus like him have taken shelter here due to religious persecution, the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider granting them citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Calling upon the intellectual community of West Bengal to stand by them, he said, "The situation in Bangladesh today is worse than during the 1971 Liberation War. The current situation must end and peace should be established once again. We want a 'Sonar Bangla'."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shankudev Panda said, "The BJP stands with the persecuted Hindus of Bangladesh. They must apply through Sanatani Sansad, following the legal process, for the demand of citizenship."

Those present at the press conference were the organisation's President Gobinda Das, General Secretary and Journalist Raktim Das, Professor Mohit Roy, Advocate Joydeep Mukhopadhyay, among others.