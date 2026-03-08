Shameful: PM slams Mamata after Prez remarks

Kolkata: Slamming the Trinamool Congress hours after President Droupadi Murmu criticised the TMC and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for changing the venue of the International Santhal Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the situation "shameful and unprecedented".

President Murmu, who was in north Bengal and was the chief guest for the event on Saturday, questioned why the venue was changed from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur, where attendance was reportedly low.

She also asked whether the Trinamool Congress chief was upset with her, pointing out that neither Banerjee nor any of her ministers had gone to receive her. Posting a video of some of Murmu's remarks, Prime Minister Modi accused the Trinamool Congress of treating Santhal culture casually and pointed out that the President herself is a member of a tribal community.