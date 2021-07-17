Sharad Pawar meets Narendra Modi ahead of parliament session

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital for nearly an hour on Saturday fuelling speculations about the political situation in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister's Office tweeted a photo of their meeting, which also took place after speculation a few days ago that Sharad Pawar could be the Presidential candidate. However, the NCP chief rubbished these speculations.

The meeting between Sharad Pawar and Modi also comes two days before the monsoon session of Parliament is set to begin on July 19.



According to party leaders, the NCP chief met Modi in connection with amendments made by the Centre in Banking Regulation Act to limit rights of cooperative banks. Party chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Rumours are being spread over the meeting but Pawar had already informed Maharashtra CM Thackeray and Congress leaders about the same."

On Friday, the newly-appointed leader of Rajya Sabha and Union minister Piyush Goyal held consultations with Pawar along with former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma ahead of the monsoon session, government officials said. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has called an all-party meeting at 11 am on Sunday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present.