Sharad Pawar pays emotional tribute to Ajit Pawar; meets Sunetra first time after swearing in as Maha Dy CM

Baramati: In a poignant moment on Wednesday, NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar paid emotional tribute to his nephew and late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

Arriving from Govind Baug, the senior Pawar appeared visibly shaken. Assisted by security personnel, he approached the portrait of his nephew with trembling steps, bowing his head in a silent, heartbreaking tribute. The moment left the entire family and gathered supporters in tears.

Sharad Pawar spent time seated with the family at a prayer meeting (Shok Sabha), meeting with the citizens and party workers who had come to offer condolences.

Present at the Sahyog Society in Baramati, which was late Ajit Pawar's residence, were Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Parth Pawar, Jay Pawar, Srinivas Pawar, Rohit Pawar, and other members of the immediate and extended family.

While the visit was primarily personal, it has sparked intense political curiosity. This marks the first meeting between Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar since she was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister last Saturday.

A wave of grief has swept across Maharashtra following the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar. As the state struggles to come to terms with the loss, emotional tributes are pouring in from all corners, with supporters and leaders gathering to honour his memory.

For the past two days, leaders and party workers from across the state have been arriving to offer their condolences to the Pawar family.

Sharad Pawar, after arriving from Mumbai, held high-level discussions at Baramati. Separate meetings were held with Parth Pawar, Jay Pawar, and Vijaya Patil. A meeting with the trustees of Vidya Pratishthan also took place.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar also addressed the media regarding the current political situation. When asked about Sunetra Pawar’s decision to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister shortly after the tragedy — a move that has sparked controversy and raised eyebrows — the senior Pawar remained tight-lipped. “I do not wish to say anything regarding Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in," he stated, choosing instead to focus on national security concerns and the ongoing situation at the India-China border.

On the issue of a merger between the two NCP factions, Pawar, who had mentioned that Ajit Pawar was expected to make an announcement regarding this on February 12, on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his comment in this regard.

CM Fadnavis had earlier said, "We do not wish to engage in politics given the current circumstances; otherwise, I could reveal many things. I am aware of everything. I have been a witness to all these events. You all know that because of my relationship with Ajit Dada, he used to share everything with me. Therefore, I believe it is inappropriate to engage in low-level politics. If Ajit Pawar were discussing any such merger, would he do so without consulting the BJP?"

When Sharad Pawar was questioned about this today, he gave a sharp rebuttal. He stated that Fadnavis was not part of the discussions regarding the merger of the two NCP factions and, therefore, has no right to comment on it.

He reiterated that Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar were the ones holding these discussions. With this, Sharad Pawar has once again underscored that the talks for an NCP merger were indeed taking place when tragedy struck the family.



