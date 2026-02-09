Sharad Pawar taken to Pune hospital for health check up

NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar, on Monday, was taken from Baramati to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune for a medical examination after experiencing a persistent cough earlier in the day.

The veteran leader is reportedly suffering from a severe cough and is experiencing some difficulty in breathing.

These symptoms intensified on Sunday night, according to his nephew, Shrinivas Pawar, leading to the decision for immediate hospitalisation.

Purvez Grant, the head of Ruby Hall Clinic, has been informed of the situation.

After the examination, Grant will decide whether Sharad Pawar needs to be admitted or can be sent home after treatment.

His daughter and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, Supriya Sule, is currently with her father Sharad Pawar at the hospital.

According to Grant, "Sharad Pawar has been suffering from a cough since this morning. We will examine him shortly and determine the necessary course of treatment. If required, he will be admitted; we will take a decision based on his clinical condition."

A specialised team of doctors is monitoring Sharad Pawar's health.

Several diagnostic tests have been conducted.

The course of medication and dosage will be determined once the test results are available.

The hospital administration confirmed that the primary concern is a severe cough, and the decision on hospitalisation will be made only after a thorough evaluation.

Following the recent passing of his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the recent plane crash, Sharad Pawar had been travelling between his residences in Baramati, Mumbai, and Pune.

During this time, NCP office-bearers and workers from across Maharashtra had been visiting Ajit Pawar to offer their condolences.

Sharad Pawar underwent surgery for oral cancer before 2004.

Over the years, the NCP-SP Chief has undergone multiple procedures related to this condition in both India and the US.