Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Interim Bail, Walks Out After Nearly 6 Years

Activist Sharjeel Imam walked out of jail after nearly six years as a Delhi court granted him 10-day interim bail in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case. The relief allows him to remain out from March 20 to March 30.

The court granted temporary bail to enable Imam to attend his brother’s wedding and care for his ailing mother. He was seen leaving Tihar Jail shortly after the order.

Imam is among several accused in the case linked to the 2020 violence in northeast Delhi that resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. The investigation, led by Delhi Police, alleges a larger conspiracy behind the unrest during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India had denied bail to Imam and co-accused, citing sufficient evidence suggesting their involvement in the alleged conspiracy. The charges include provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The interim relief is temporary, and Imam is required to surrender after the 10-day period ends, as the trial in the case continues.