Shark Tank India Pitcher Faces Controversy After Spending Rs 14 Crore of Husband’s Money on Business

A Shark Tank India pitcher controversy unfolded in the latest episode as Prasanna, an entrepreneur from Chennai, faced sharp criticism for allegedly disrespecting cash and spending Rs 14 crore of her husband’s money on her kids’ healthcare brand, Tikitoro. Prasanna pitched her company, which sells products such as shampoos and lotions for children aged 3 to 16. She sought Rs 25 lakh in exchange for 0.05% equity, valuing Tikitoro at Rs 50 crore.

The businesswoman, who had spent 14 years as a homemaker before launching her business, explained that she had invested every penny from personal savings, including a significant amount from her husband, who works in steel manufacturing. However, the Shark Tank India entrepreneurs were not impressed by her approach. She revealed that Rs 6.5 crore of the total Rs 14 crore business investment had gone toward purchasing inventory to overcome a shipping crisis, which she claimed had put her business at risk.

Vineeta Singh was particularly critical, accusing Prasanna of poor business ethics. “Keeping 12 months of inventory is suicide,” Vineeta said, emphasizing that tying up cash in excess stock reflected a lack of respect for cash. Vineeta Singh Shark Tank India was firm in her belief that Prasanna’s handling of finances needed major discipline. Additionally, Peyush Bansal pointed out that spending Rs 20 lakh a month on consultants was a misstep, suggesting that Prasanna should focus on building a more efficient business model and learn to be accountable for her spending.

This investment allegation in Shark Tank raised concerns among the Sharks about business ethics and financial discipline, especially regarding the use of husband’s money spent on business. Vineeta Singh accusations were pointed at Prasanna’s inability to manage cash flow properly, which led to some strong words about her handling of funds.

Despite the Shark Tank India season controversy, where the pitcher’s decision-making came under fire, Prasanna did receive offers. Vineeta Singh, after her sharp critique, offered Rs 25 lakh for 5% equity, with the condition that she would not inject more than Rs 2 crore into the business. Meanwhile, Namita Thapar offered Rs 25 lakh for 1% equity and a guarantee that Prasanna hit her target of Rs 17 crore in revenue.

In the end, Prasanna accepted Namita Thapar’s offer, marking a turning point in the business pitching controversy in India as the Shark Tank India panel highlighted the importance of discipline, responsible spending, and sound business ethics in a fast-growing industry.