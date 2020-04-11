Sharpest Spike In A Day As Coronavirus Positive Cases Surge Past 7400

The number of Coronavirus positive cases in the country has reached 7447, including 6565 active cases, 239 deaths and 643 cases of those who have migrated, been cured or discharged, as per official data. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also revealed that 40 deaths took place in the last 24 hours. 1035 new cases were reported during this period, the sharpest ever spike since the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

Maharashtra has recorded 1574 cases and continues to be at the top of the list. The state has recorded 110 deaths and 188 cases of those who recovered or were discharged/migrated.



Tamil Nadu has recorded 911 cases of Coronavirus positive with 8 deaths and 44 cases of those recovered/discharged. Delhi has nearly as many cases with 903 of those who tested positive for Coronavirus, 13 deaths and 25 recoveries/discharged or those who migrated.

Maharashtra and Delhi have embarked on aggressive containment strategies sealing off a number of hotspots. Mumbai is the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra and large areas of the nation's commercial capital have been sealed totally. Delhi has identified 30 areas which have been termed hotspots and where aggressive testing and tracing is on.

Rajasthan has seen a sudden surge with the total number of positive cases climbing to 553. There have been 3 deaths and 21 cases of those who were cured/discharged or migrated.

With the lockdown period likely to be extended in hotspots in all states, containment is the next big challenge for the authorities everywhere.