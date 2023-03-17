Shashi Tharoor Says BJP Is Brilliant At Politics

Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor is heard quoting at the India Today Conference 2023 that the BJP is brilliant at politic. He was responding to a query about whether Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, ought to apologise for remarks he made in the UK, which have since escalated into the newest source of contention between the BJP and the Congress.



He claimed that he had nothing for which to apologise. One of the things they have done is accuse him of saying something he has never spoken, and they have been able to stay with it. He never requested that other nations interfere with our democracy. He remarked that no single sentence exists.



On numerous occasions while travelling abroad, PM Modi has claimed that India has been a country where nothing has changed for 65 years. The Congress MP remarked that if he apologises for making such a statement, then everyone can apologise for saying the reverse overseas.

He continued by saying that Rahul Gandhi made no anti-national remarks. Rahul Gandhi has come under fire for comments he made in London, in which he claimed that a "brutal attack" was being launched on the institutions of Indian democracy.