Shashi Tharoor Supports India’s Restrained Stance On The US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Calling It Practical Diplomacy Over Moral Posturing

In a recent article, Tharoor acknowledged that the conflict raises serious concerns under international law, including violations of sovereignty. However, he argued that India’s measured response reflects strategic thinking rather than weakness. According to him, staying silent in such situations can help protect national interests and maintain diplomatic flexibility.

His position differs from that of several leaders within the Indian National Congress. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have criticised the government for not openly condemning the military actions.

Tharoor pushed back against what he described as “moral grandstanding,” arguing that foreign policy decisions must consider real-world consequences rather than idealistic rhetoric. He stressed that public condemnation without practical leverage could harm India’s global relationships.

He also highlighted India’s delicate position internationally. While ties with the United States are important for defence and technology, India also depends heavily on the Gulf region for trade, energy, and employment opportunities for millions of Indians. Any aggressive stance, he warned, could risk these vital interests.

Drawing parallels with India’s Cold War-era diplomacy, Tharoor said that even in the past, leaders balanced moral principles with strategic needs. He suggested that a similar pragmatic approach is necessary today.

In conclusion, Tharoor argued that restraint allows India to keep communication channels open with all sides while safeguarding its economic and geopolitical interests—making silence, in this case, a deliberate and calculated strategy.