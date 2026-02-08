Shaurya Sandhya - a gesture of respect, gratitude towards gallantry, distinguished service awardees, says Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said that a cultural programme honouring gallantry and distinguished service awardees of the Indian Army formed the centrepiece of the Southern Command Investiture Ceremony 2026 in Gandhinagar.

The programme, titled 'Shaurya Sandhya', was organised as part of the investiture ceremony on Saturday and brought together serving personnel, veterans and civilian dignitaries to recognise acts of courage and service.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, and Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command, were among those present, along with senior officers from the armed forces.

Hosted at the amphitheatre of the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, the programme featured a series of curated performances that drew on India's military heritage and cultural traditions.

The presentations combined elements of history, culture and martial arts, and concluded with a drone display.

Organisers said the performances were intended to pay tribute to the courage, sacrifice and dedication of members of the armed forces and citizens contributing to national security.

The thematic focus of the evening reflected the role of diplomacy, economy, defence and technology in shaping India's development and international standing.

The programme was aligned with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and highlighted the traditions and values of the armed forces through a cultural format.

At the gathering, Chief Minister Patel said he was pleased to attend the programme organised by the Southern Command in Gandhinagar.

He described the evening as a gesture of respect and gratitude towards gallantry and distinguished service awardees.

"It was a memorable evening curated as a mark of deep respect and gratitude to gallantry and distinguished service awardees," CM Patel said.

He added that the programme blended martial pride with cultural expression and was thematically anchored in the idea of Viksit Bharat, while expressing gratitude to members of the armed forces for their service.

Senior military officials said the investiture ceremony and accompanying cultural programme were an integral part of the armed forces' tradition of recognising valour and commitment.

The event concluded with a collective tribute to the professionalism, discipline and dedication of Indian Army personnel, reaffirming the armed forces’ commitment to duty and service to the nation.