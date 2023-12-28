Shelley Oberoi suspended BJP councilors for causing ruckus in MCD House meeting

New Delhi: A meeting of the Delhi Municipal Corporation was held on Thursday, and there was a lot of uproar in the house. In an alleged scam of medicine, the BJP created a ruckus and protested against the Delhi government. Following this uproar, Mayor Shelly Oberoi suspended four BJP councilors for 15 days, which included Raja Iqbal, Yogendra Verma, Gajendra Singh, and Ravi Negi.Despite the uproar, the mayor approved 18 proposals,postponed three and referred back two.

The house was adjourned only minutes after it began when BJP and Congress councillors disrupted the proceedings and sought answers on matters such as municipal employees' delayed salaries, pensions, and housing tax, among others. During this MCD meeting, BJP councilors also held placards and raised slogans such as "Saurabh Bharadwaj ko jail bhejo", "House tax mafi yojna laao", "kya hua tera wada, pehli tareekh ko salary kaha that".After seeing this uproar in the house, the mayor adjourned the house indefinitely.





Furthermore,Mayor Shaili Oberoi stated that Leader of the Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh keeps creating a ruckus during House discussions and encourages his party members to do the same. They bring their own mics, stand on tables, and cause chaos. The Mayor stated that the Leader of the Opposition seemed uninterested in hearing people's and workers' concerns, instead emphasizing issues irrelevant to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

On the other hand, the Leader of the Opposition, Raja Iqbal Singh, questioned why the House was convened today. We have received no information regarding this. He stated that employees are sitting outside the house demanding facilities. In Delhi government hospitals, fake medications are being supplied. We demand the arrest of Saurabh Bhardwaj.