Shibu Soren's body to be brought to Ranchi in evening: JMM

The mortal remains of the former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren will be brought to Ranchi from Delhi around 5.30 pm on Monday, a JMM leader said.

His body will be taken to his native village in Ramgarh district on Tuesday and his last rites will be performed there, he said.

"The mortal remains of 'Guruji' will be brought to Ranchi around 5.30 pm. His body will be kept at his residence in Morabadi area on Monday. On Tuesday morning, it will be taken to his native village Nemra in Ramgarh district, where his final rites will be performed," JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya told PTI.

"Guruji's demise is like a Himayalan loss for the party and the people of Jharkhand, especially the tribals, indigenous, oppressed, deprived, Dalits, labourers and farmers," he said.

Soren struggled against the tide in his life and never lost, Bhattacharya said.

"Guruji has always shown the path of education against ignorance, fighting against exploitation and struggling for a life of dignity. His teachings will remain a solid pillar, inspiring every party member to never accept defeat even in the most challenging circumstances," he added.

Meanwhile, silent tributes were offered to Shibu Soren by party workers at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) headquarters in Ranchi on Monday.

The party flag was flown at half-mast in the office in honour of the patron of the party.

Party members were seen discussing his contributions towards the creation of a separate Jharkhand state and his fight against money-lenders.

Several senior party workers, including Jugsalai MLA Mangal Kalindi and Gumla legislator Bhusan Tirkey were also present at the party office.