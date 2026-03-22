Shipping lanes must remain open: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, conveying greetings on the occasion of Eid and Nowruz while discussing the evolving situation in West Asia.

In a statement, Modi said, “Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.”

During the conversation, the Prime Minister flagged concerns over recent attacks targeting key infrastructure in the region, saying he “condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.”

He also stressed the need to ensure the uninterrupted movement of global trade, adding that he “reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.”

This marks the second telephonic conversation between the Prime Minister and Iran’s President since the onset of the conflict in West Asia on February 28.

Earlier this month, Modi had said he spoke to Pezeshkian to discuss the “serious situation in the region”, during which he “expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.”

The PM had also raised the safety and security of Indian nationals and the “need for unhindered transit of goods and energy”, noting that these remain India’s “top priorities”. The Ministry of External Affairs has also said that the Indian leadership remains in continuous engagement with countries in the Gulf region amid the ongoing tensions. External affairs minister S Jaishankar has also held multiple conversations with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss the escalating situation.

The Prime Minister’s concerns on keeping shipping lanes secure comes as more than 20 Indian vessels remain stranded in the Persian Gulf region, with traffic through the Strait of Hormuz largely disrupted. In a rare development last week, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers – Shivalik and Nanda Devi – carrying 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, successfully transited the strait.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India does not have a “blanket arrangement” with Iran for the passage of Indian-flagged vessels, noting that “every ship movement is an individual happening.” He said discussions with Tehran on ensuring safe passage remain “ongoing” and are “yielding results,” citing the recent movement of the two gas tankers as an example of diplomatic efforts facilitating transit through the crucial waterway.