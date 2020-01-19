Shirdi Shutdown: Uddhav Thackeray To Meet Villagers, CEO Of Saibaba Sansthan On Monday

Mumbai (Shirdi): Maharashtra chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reportedly stepped in to defuse the ongoing crisis regarding the birthplace of Shirdi Saibaba which has triggered an indefinite shutdown in the temple town. Thackeray has called for a meeting at 2 pm on Monday with villagers and CEO of the Shirdi Saibaba temple trust.

The Maharashtra chief minister has also rushed minister Abdul Sattar to Shirdi to pacify the residents of Shirdi. Sattar, who represents Sillodi in Ahmednagar district, is scheduled to reach the temple town later on Sunday afternoon.

Shirdi, the temple town in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra shut down on Sunday, in protest against chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement that Pathri in Parbhani district, would be developed as the birthplace of Saibaba. He also announced the sanction of Rs.100 crores for the development of Pathri as a centre of religious tourism.

The indefinite shutdown beginning Sunday, put pilgrims coming to the Shirdi temple to a lot of inconvenience. However, the main temple in Shirdi was unaffected by the ongoing controversy and remained open. Visitors to the temple town could not get accommodation or food and were inconvenienced as a result.

Announcing an indefinite shutdown, local residents insisted that chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray retract his statement that Pathri is the birthplace of Sai Baba of Shirdi.

Shirdi in Ahmednagar district is a popular destination for Saibaba devotees across the country and attracts millions of visitors each year.

Pathri in Parbhani district, is believed by many, to be the birthplace of Saibaba, who spent most of his life in Shirdi and is home to the Shri Saibaba Janmasthan temple which attracts thousands of tourists.