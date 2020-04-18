Shiv Sena Hails Rahul Gandhi's Positive Stand During COVID-19 Crisis

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi came in for praise from unexpected quarters. The Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' in its editorial on Saturday hailed Rahul Gandhi as a role model for opposition leaders in time of a crisis. The Congress MP addressed the media via video conference on Thursday.

The Shiv Sena appears to be smarting under a lot of criticism that has come it's way mainly from the opposition BJP in Maharashtra for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis. The BJP unit in the state has been unsparing in its criticism of Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and his handling of the Coronavirus crisis.

Saamana said that Rahul Gandhi took a positive stand over the pandemic and has displayed to others, how a responsible opposition party should behave during a critical time such as this. The editorial stated that it would be a good idea for Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold one-on-one talks on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Saamana attributed the success of the BJP over the years, to tarnishing the image of Rahul Gandhi, to a large extent. The BJP continues to try to blacken the Congress MP's image, it said. The Sena mouthpiece said that, however, the Congress leader deserves to be praised for his positive stand in the COVID-19 crisis, it said.

Saamana also accused the BJP of being pre-occupied with toppling the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government, while Rahul Gandhi sounded warning signals recognising the coronavirus threat early.