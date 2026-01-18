Shiv Sena organises three-day workshop for newly elected corporators in Mumbai

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has organised a three-day workshop for the 29 corporators elected to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). At the camp, the party’s chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will guide the corporators on the functioning of the BMC, the city’s development plan, implementation of the election manifesto, and preparation of a roadmap for the next five years.

This information was shared by Yuva Sena General Secretary and corporator Amey Ghole.

The workshop is underway at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Over the next three days, senior party leaders are also expected to guide the corporators at the venue.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde had instructed the corporators to begin work immediately to justify the trust placed in Shiv Sena by the people. Accordingly, Shiv Sena corporators attended the guidance camp the very next day after the election results were declared, Ghole said.

During the camp, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde will personally guide the corporators. Senior party leaders will also brief them on the procedures of the BMC and provide guidance on effective governance in their respective wards. In addition, strategies and campaign plans for the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections will be discussed.

Ghole further said that the Mayor of Mumbai will be from the Mahayuti alliance, and that senior leaders of allied parties will take a decision in this regard.

In municipal corporation elections across the state, Shiv Sena has secured the election of 397 corporators. This includes 29 corporators in Mumbai, 75 in Thane, 54 in Kalyan-Dombivli, 42 in Navi Mumbai, 36 in Ulhasnagar, 26 in Nashik, 22 in Jalgaon, 15 in Kolhapur, 13 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 12 in Jalna.

The success achieved by Shiv Sena in municipal corporations across the state reflects the people’s faith in Shiv Sena and in the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, Ghole said.

Shiv Sena issued a release following reports in the media about the party’s move to shift the 29 newly elected BMC corporators to a five-star hotel to avoid poaching, especially in the wake of the mayoral election.

The BJP with 89 members and Shiv Sena with 29 members have already crossed the halfway mark of 114 in the 227-member BMC. However, Shiv Sena said it was taking a precautionary step of keeping its flock together to avoid any attempt to lure corporators ahead of the mayoral election.