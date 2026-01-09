Shiv Sena with NCP support secures majority in Ambernath Municipal Council, likely to worry BJP

In a significant political development in the Ambernath Municipal Council, four councillors of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) have withdrawn support from a BJP-backed arrangement and extended backing to the Shiv Sena. With the support of these NCP councillors and an Independent member, the Shiv Sena has secured a clear majority in the council, altering the power equations ahead of elections to key civic posts.

The NCP councillors cited discomfort in sharing power with the Congress, a party they have consistently opposed since 2023. Local NCP leaders said the public mandate was in favour of the Mahayuti coming to power after the elections, and not for an alliance involving the Congress. The development has put the BJP-led arrangement, which had aligned with the Congress and later facilitated the induction of expelled Congress councillors into the BJP, under pressure.

The current strength of the Ambernath Municipal Council stands as Shiv Sena: 27, Independent (supporting Shiv Sena): 1, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): 4, taking the combined tally to 32 councillors. On the other hand, the BJP has 14 councillors and the Congress 12.

While it had appeared that the BJP would secure the post of Deputy President in the elections scheduled for Monday, January 12, the situation changed on the final day of group registration when four NCP corporators declared their support for the Shiv Sena. As a result, the Shiv Sena’s strength has risen to 32, enabling it to retain control of the Deputy President’s post and various subject committees.

Although the BJP has won the President’s post, the Shiv Sena has retained its hold over the Ambernath Municipal Council following the latest developments.

Earlier, on Thursday, 12 Congress councillors who had aligned with the BJP were suspended by the Congress leadership. All of them subsequently joined the BJP on Friday in the presence of state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan and state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.

State Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal termed the alliance “unacceptable” and a violation of party ideology. State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan said, “The 12 corporators have joined us not for power, but for the development of Ambernath. They trust the dynamic leadership of the BJP-led government to deliver on the promises made to the citizens.”

On the other hand, Pradip Patil, former Congress block president, said, “The state leadership suspended us without even hearing our side. We formed the Vikas Aghadi to free Ambernath from years of corruption and intimidation. Since our own party did not support our local vision, we have chosen the BJP.”

The developments have caused unease within the Mahayuti alliance. Leaders from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena have described the move as a “betrayal of coalition dharma”, accusing the BJP of using Congress defectors to weaken its ally. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier expressed “strong displeasure” over any alliance with the Congress, though the formal induction of the corporators points to a shift in the party’s local strategy.