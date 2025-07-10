Shivraj Chouhan to chair high-level meet on cotton crisis in Coimbatore

Chennai: In a significant move to address the ongoing crisis in cotton cultivation, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair a high-level meeting in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

The meeting will focus on strategies to enhance cotton productivity, tackle viral infestations, and ensure the availability of high-quality seeds to farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare stated that the meeting would bring together a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including cotton farmers, scientists, agriculture ministers from cotton-growing states, senior government officials, representatives from the cotton industry, and agricultural universities.

“Cotton production in India has been steadily declining, mainly due to the TSV virus affecting BT cotton,” Minister Chouhan said in a video message ahead of the meeting.

He emphasised that the purpose of the gathering is to conduct an in-depth discussion on boosting productivity, reducing input costs, and developing high-quality, climate-resilient seed varieties.

“This meeting aims to create a practical and sustainable roadmap for the revival of cotton cultivation in the country,” he said.

Chouhan reiterated the Centre’s strong commitment to improving the welfare of farmers. “It is our firm resolve to enhance cotton production and uplift the livelihoods of our cotton-growing brothers and sisters. The challenges we face can only be overcome through collective effort,” he noted.

To ensure wider participation and gather inputs from the grassroots, the Ministry has also launched a toll-free helpline -- 1800 180 1551 -- inviting cotton farmers from across the country to share their suggestions, experiences, and concerns.

The minister assured that all inputs received through the helpline would be taken seriously and considered in policy formulation. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10.00 a.m. on July 11 and is expected to witness the active participation of senior officials, top scientists, and policy-makers, including the Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Issuing a heartfelt appeal to the farming community, Chouhan said, “Together, we will overcome this challenge and bring about a revival in cotton production in India. Your insights will help shape policies that are rooted in real-world challenges.”

The meeting in Coimbatore is seen as a critical step towards restoring the health of India’s cotton sector and ensuring long-term sustainability for millions of farmers who depend on it.