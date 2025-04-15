Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend BRICS agriculture ministers meeting in Brazil

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading the Indian delegation to the 15th BRICS agriculture ministers' meeting, scheduled to be held on Thursday in Brasilia, Brazil.

The theme of the meeting is 'Promoting Inclusive and Sustainable Agriculture through Cooperation, Innovation, and Equitable Trade' among BRICS countries.

Agriculture Ministers and senior officials from BRICS member countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran, are expected to attend the meeting.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, during the visit, Union Minister Chouhan will also hold bilateral meetings with his Brazilian counterparts, including Carlos Henrique Baqueta Favaro, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, and Luiz Paulo Teixeira, Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming.

These meetings will focus on enhancing collaboration between India and Brazil in various areas of agriculture, agri-technology, rural development, and food security, it said.

Chouhan, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, will interact with leaders of major Brazilian agribusiness companies and representatives of the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries in Sao Paulo, exploring avenues for partnership and investment in the agriculture value chain.

As part of his visit, the minister will also participate in a tree plantation drive at the Embassy of India in Brasilia, under the initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', aimed at raising environmental consciousness and honouring motherhood, the statement said.

In addition, the Minister will interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Sao Paulo, acknowledging their role as cultural ambassadors and contributors to bilateral ties.

The visit reaffirms India's commitment to deepen cooperation with BRICS nations and advance South-South cooperation in agricultural innovation, resilience, and sustainability, the statement added.