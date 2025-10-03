Live
Shocking Evidence Emerges Against ‘Godman’ Chaitanyananda Ahead Of Court Hearing
Highlights
- As Swami Chaitanyananda faces molestation charges, investigators uncover disturbing evidence including a sex toy, porn CDs, fake photos, and lewd chats with women.
- Police reveal harassment, job fraud, and threats, while aides who allegedly helped him are also arrested.
The ongoing probe into self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati has revealed a series of disturbing findings ahead of his court appearance. Accused of molesting at least 17 female students while serving as director of the Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Delhi, the so-called spiritual leader is under investigation for harassment, cheating, and forgery.
Investigators discovered a sex toy, pornographic CDs, and forged photos with world leaders inside his quarters. Authorities allege he targeted women from financially weak backgrounds, lured them with fake job promises, and pressured them into sexual favours. Chats recovered from his devices reportedly show lewd messages, requests for women to send private pictures, and even a disturbing conversation about arranging a partner for a Dubai royal.
Students were allegedly forced to hand over phones and certificates, creating a climate of fear. Many victims were threatened with expulsion if they resisted. Despite mounting evidence, police say Chaitanyananda has shown no remorse and remains evasive in questioning.
In a significant twist, three female staff members of the institute—accused of helping him pressure students—have also been arrested. As the scandal deepens, the revelations expose the disturbing extent of the harassment faced by the victims.
