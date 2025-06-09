Shongtong-Karcham hydro project to be commissioned by Nov 2026: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday visited the Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project in Kinnaur district to inspect the ongoing developmental works and announced its completion by November 2026.

Chief Minister Sukhu inspected the powerhouse at Karcham town and visited the barrage site at Powari, where he interacted with engineers and workers of the project.

Chief Minister Sukhu directed completion of this 450 MW capacity hydroelectric project in a time-bound manner by November 2026 and said that after the commissioning of the Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project, Himachal Pradesh would earn annual revenue of about Rs 1,000 crore.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that work on the Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project was underway for the last 13 years, but his government accelerated its construction and the project would be dedicated to the nation in a stipulated time period.

He added the government was taking concrete steps to ensure proper exploitation of its river water, to strengthen the economy of Himachal.

Chief Minister Sukhu said the Himachal government was working to take over the Dhaulasidh, Luhri and Sunni hydropower projects and the total amount spent on these projects so far was being evaluated.

He stated that henceforth, the Himachal government would take forward the construction work of hydropower projects on its own terms so that the interests of the state could be protected, which were completely sidelined by the previous BJP government.

Chief Minister Sukhu said the Himachal government was also moving towards setting up a geo-thermal power project at Tapri in Kinnaur district and making advancement in the field of electricity by producing solar and green hydrogen energy.

He said despite being a surplus energy state, “we are purchasing electricity in winters i.e. from October to March at Rs 5 to Rs 6 per unit from neighbouring states. Solar energy production is being promoted as much as possible during this time period so that the government does not require to buy electricity.”

Chief Minister Sukhu said solar projects of about 626 MW capacity were at various stages of construction through HPPCL.