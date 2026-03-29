Shooter linked to filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s house firing arrested ​in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A shooter connected with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s house was arrested in Rajasthan after an encounter in Sri Ganganagar. ​

The accused was injured in a police encounter and has revealed links to a major criminal conspiracy, including a plan to open fire outside the filmmaker’s residence in Mumbai.​

Identified as Akash (32), the accused, an alleged active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital under heavy police security. The incident took place on Friday, around 8 p.m. at the Sadhuwali check post.​

According to police, Akash was riding a motorcycle without a number plate from Punjab when he was intercepted. ​

He allegedly fired three rounds at the police, prompting retaliatory action in which he sustained a bullet injury to his leg.​

Inspector General Om Prakash, addressing a press conference on Saturday, confirmed that Akash operates under the direction of gangster Arzoo Bishnoi, a key associate of the Lawrence gang currently based abroad. ​

He added that the accused was in constant contact with gang members via social media and has been involved in crimes across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.​

Superintendent of Police Harishankar said preliminary investigation revealed that Akash, along with his associate Shiva Gurjar, had accepted a contract to fire outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence.​

The task was allegedly assigned by Arzoo Bishnoi, and both accused were coordinating through online platforms.​

Police also noted that the Arzoo Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside the filmmaker’s residence on January 31. ​

Akash was described as a professional shooter, primarily involved in reconnaissance and execution of targeted attacks. ​

He was a resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and cases were registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, including Hanumangarh.​

Known for conducting surveillance before carrying out attacks, he had recently conducted reconnaissance in areas including Sirsa (Haryana), Bhadra, and Gogamedi, investigators said. ​

Akash’s associate, Shiva Gurjar (20), was arrested on March 23 from Jaipur Central Jail on a production warrant.​

He is accused of involvement in reconnaissance operations and arms supply. ​

Police said both accused worked under instructions from Arzoo Bishnoi, while jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly provided targets.​

Akash is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Sri Ganganagar, where tight security has been deployed. ​

Police are interrogating both accused to uncover further details about the network and planned attacks.