‘Shortage’ of LPG cylinders affecting public, says Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that the “shortage” and “black marketing” of LPG cylinders were affecting common people and asked the government to take necessary steps to ensure the public did not face problems.

“Long queues are being seen in different parts of the state. Black marketing is also happening. “The government should take necessary steps to deal with the situation and build confidence among people,” the Congress leader told reporters here.

He further said if one goes by what the government is saying that adequate stocks are available, “then why are long queues seen outside gas agencies? The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders was already there, but now people are facing problems even for the domestic cylinders”.

Referring to the West Asia conflict, Hooda said war is taking place and some difficulty arises, but the government should provide relief to the people and reassure them. “The government should also give a statement clarifying the stock position. This is also the time when so many marriages are taking place. “Hotels and restaurants are facing problems due to the shortage of commercial LPG. What will happen to common people who have booked these hotels for marriages? Where will they go?” he asked.

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting with senior officers of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and officials of oil companies here to review the situation of cooking gas and fuel supply across the state. During the meeting, officials of oil companies informed that the supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG is normal at present, with adequate stock available with the firms, according to an official statement. Meanwhile, Hooda reiterated that his party will win one of the two Haryana seats for which polls will take place on March 16.