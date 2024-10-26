Show risk appetite in self-employment, President tells IITians

New Delhi: Urging IITians to take the lead in self-employment and job creation, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday told students of the premier institute at Bhilai to show some hunger for risk-taking, reminding them of the saying - "No risk, no gain."

“Success in self-employment cannot be achieved with an attitude of risk aversion,” she said, expressing confidence that graduating students would continue to move forward with their risk appetite, develop new technologies, and work towards making the country and the world a better place.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai, the President hailed the achievements of students from IITs.

Urging IITians to aim to be job creators by starting their own ventures, the President said in the field of industry, it is said, "No risk, no gain."

“IITians have made an invaluable contribution to the progress of the country and the world with their pioneering thinking, experimental mindset, innovative approach and far-sighted vision,” she said.

“By leading many global companies, they are shaping the 21st-century world in many ways with their technical and analytical skills. Many alumni of IIT have chosen the path of entrepreneurship and have created new jobs. They have promoted India's digital transformation and start-up culture,” she said, according to a statement issued in New Delhi.

The President said that Chhattisgarh is rich in tribal culture and traditions. “The people of tribal society understand nature closely and have been living in harmony with the environment for centuries. They are a storehouse of knowledge accumulated through natural lifestyle. By understanding them and learning from their lifestyle, we can make a significant contribution to the sustainable development of India,” President Murmu added.

But the inclusive development of the country is possible only with the active participation of our tribal brothers and sisters, she said. She appreciated IIT Bhilai for making special efforts in the technical field for the progress of tribal society.

The President was happy to note that IIT Bhilai is focusing on agri-tech, health-tech and fin-tech. This institute has collaborated with AIIMS Raipur in the healthcare sector to create mobile apps that help villagers get medical help at home.

The institute has also collaborated with Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Raipur to create tech solutions for farmers that help them guide and utilise their resources properly. She also noted that IIT Bhilai is making efforts for the development of tribal communities working on minor forest products such as Mahua.



