Shree Ganesha of new Parliament Building with determination to make India developed Bharat-PM

During his address to the MPs, PM Modi says, "Today, we are going to do 'Shree Ganesha' of the new future as we move to the new Parliament building. Today, we are going to the new building with the determination to fulfil the resolve of a developed India."

"Muslim mothers and sisters got justice because of this Parliament, law opposing 'triple talaq' was unitedly passed from here. In the last few years, Parliament has also passed laws giving justice to the transgenders. We have unitedly passed laws that will guarantee a bright future for the specially-abled people. It is our privilege that we got the opportunity to abrogate Article 370 from the Parliament," PM Modi added.

Old Parliament to be named as Sanvidhan SadhanSanvidhan Sadhanin memory of all those who strived to make the Constitution of India.