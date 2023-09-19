Live
- TDP leaders arrested at Simhachalam
- Sahi Samay Sahi Soch
- CDIL to add assembly lines, boost capacity by 100 mn units in India
- TN police arrest YouTuber and motorist TTF Vasan for bike stunts
- AP High Court posts Naidu's bail plea in Inner Ring Road case to Thursday
- Shree Ganesha of new Parliament Building with determination to make India developed Bharat-PM
- SS Rajamouli presents Nitin Kakkar’s ‘Made in India’
- Elon Musk to make Twitter, now X, paid for all users
- IT tech firm HireMee’s jobseeker services now on National Career Service portal
- IIT Jodhpur researchers turn to snake venom to fight antibiotic resistance
Just In
During his address to the MPs, PM Modi says, "Today, we are going to do 'Shree Ganesha' of the new future as we move to the new Parliament building. Today, we are going to the new building with the determination to fulfil the resolve of a developed India."
"Muslim mothers and sisters got justice because of this Parliament, law opposing 'triple talaq' was unitedly passed from here. In the last few years, Parliament has also passed laws giving justice to the transgenders. We have unitedly passed laws that will guarantee a bright future for the specially-abled people. It is our privilege that we got the opportunity to abrogate Article 370 from the Parliament," PM Modi added.
Old Parliament to be named as Sanvidhan SadhanSanvidhan Sadhanin memory of all those who strived to make the Constitution of India.