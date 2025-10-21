Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews crowd management at New Delhi Railway Station, interacts directly with passengers

New Delhi, October 21, 2025: Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, conducted a surprise inspection of New Delhi Railway Station this evening, October 21.

The Minister inspected the control room on platform No. 1, which monitors the entire station. He interacted directly with passengers on platforms No. 12/13. He also interacted with sleeper class passengers on the Amrit Bharat Express train on platform No. 16 to learn about their experiences and gather feedback. Following this, he inspected Yatri Suvidha Kendra, where he gathered feedback from passengers on the facilities provided by the Railways.

Speaking to the media, Shri Vaishnaw said, "Indian Railways has made extensive arrangements to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience despite the heavy rush. 1.2 million railway employees are engaged in serving passengers day and night."

Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, Shri Satish Kumar, General Manager, Northern Railway, Shri Ashok Kumar Verma and other senior officers were also present during the inspection.