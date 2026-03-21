Shruti explores movement in abstraction in solo show

A solo exhibition by artist Shruti Gupta Chandra features a new body of abstract works that chart the artist’s journey through intuition, movement, and emotional responsiveness. “Where Does the Mind Stop and the World Begin?” at Triveni Kala Sangam’s Shridharani Gallery marks a transition in Chandra’s artistic journey, from early figurative realism and detailed anatomical studies to symbolic mindscapes, surreal architectural explorations, and a full embrace of abstraction.

In this current series, Chandra rejects structural conventions, light-and-shadow formalism, and compositional predictability, instead forging organic pathways that rupture mainstream image-making.

“Time sets boundaries and norms that we have. And I feel that’s more in our mind. We set our own boundaries, we set our own limits, and that is something we need to break. And this time, I wanted to break every kind of recognisable form, recognisable colours, and introduce strange colours. If I felt like putting on fabric, I did. If I felt like stitching, I did. I didn’t follow any rules of light and shade. There were just no rules at all,” Chandra told PTI.

These “desire paths” become metaphors for freedom, routes carved instinctively across terrain, cutting through prescribed meanings to reveal multiversal configurations. In her latest body of work forms float untethered against luminous white grounds, sometimes voluminous, sometimes flat or amorphous, as while lines, dots, and gestural marks traverse the picture plane in unpredictable rhythms.