- Telangana: Two killed in an accident at Kodada
- Minister announces incentives to ASHA workers
- Police crack murder case within six hrs
- H-NEW holds anti-drug awareness programme
- HYDRAA zeroes in on 349 flood zones across 3 segments in city
- Former UK PM Tony Blair pats Revanth
- Sec’bad braces for Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra tomorrow
- Communicators called to be at forefront of climate action
- Booster shot for education sector in state, assures CM
- New body for outsourcing services remains a pipe dream
Shukla carries aspirations of 140 crore Indians: PM
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the successful launch of Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station and said astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians.
"We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US," Modi said in a post on X. He said Group Captain Shukla is on the way to become the first Indian to go to International Space Station. "He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success," Modi said.
