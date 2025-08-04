Live
- Rain lashes Puducherry causing inundation of thoroughfares
- Judicial Commission on Kaleshwaram project holds KCR accountable for 'irregularities"
- Sikkim guv condoles Ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren's demise
- Elon Musk Receives $29 Billion Stock Award from Tesla
- District to Host Talent Competitions for Students Ahead of Independence Day: Collector Santosh Releases Brochure.
- Retired Teacher Pothula Jagapathi Reddy Felicitated by Aija All-Party Committee; Appointed as Honorary President
- Collector Emphasizes Swift Redressal of Public Grievances; Felicitated for Excellence in Governance
- BJP Launches Maha Sampark Abhiyan in Uppal Village to Highlight Central Government Achievements
- Gattu ZPHS Students Write to Telangana CM Over Lack of Basic Facilities, Demand Immediate Action
- Texas Democrats Leave State in Protest of GOP-Backed Redistricting Plan Supported by Trump
Sikkim guv condoles Ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren's demise
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Jharkhand chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren.
Gangtok: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Jharkhand chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren.
In his condolence message, Mathur said Soren was one of the country's senior-most leaders and counted among the towering leaders of Jharkhand who played a pivotal role in tribal rights movement besides being instrumental in the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state.
The Governor said, "Shri Shibu Suren fondly known as 'Dishom Guru' was a prominent tribal leader and will always be remembered for his dedication to fight for the rights of the tribal and marginalised people. I pray to God that the departed soul finds a place at His divine feet and that the grief-stricken family and supporters are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!"
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha co-founder Soren, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, died at the age of 81 on Monday morning.