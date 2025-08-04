Sikkim guv condoles Ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren's demise

Gangtok: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Jharkhand chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren.

In his condolence message, Mathur said Soren was one of the country's senior-most leaders and counted among the towering leaders of Jharkhand who played a pivotal role in tribal rights movement besides being instrumental in the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state.

The Governor said, "Shri Shibu Suren fondly known as 'Dishom Guru' was a prominent tribal leader and will always be remembered for his dedication to fight for the rights of the tribal and marginalised people. I pray to God that the departed soul finds a place at His divine feet and that the grief-stricken family and supporters are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!"

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha co-founder Soren, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, died at the age of 81 on Monday morning.