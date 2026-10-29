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Silchar-Guwahati Express engine derails in Assam, rail services hit; no casualties reported
In Short
No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, according to available information.
Guwahati: Rail services in Assam’s hill section were disrupted on Thursday after the engine of the Silchar-Guwahati Express derailed on the Badarpur Railway Bridge, affecting train movement along the crucial rail corridor connecting the Barak Valley with the rest of the state, officials said.
No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, according to available information.
The derailment involved the Silchar-Guwahati Express, bearing train number 15615.
Following the incident, railway operations through the affected section were disrupted, prompting the cancellation of the Guwahati-Silchar Express (Train No. 15516). Several other trains operating through the hill section were detained at different stations, causing inconvenience to passengers and affecting connectivity between Guwahati and Silchar.
Railway personnel have initiated restoration work at the site to clear the affected section and resume normal train operations.
According to sources, the restoration process was expected to be completed by Thursday evening, although the resumption of regular services would depend on the progress of the work.
The Badarpur section is an important part of the railway network serving southern Assam, including the Barak Valley, and provides connectivity to other parts of the Northeast.
Disruptions along this route can affect passenger movement and railway operations across the region.
The incident comes as railway authorities work to restore services following the derailment.
Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the incident, including the cause of the derailment, are awaited.
Railway authorities are yet to issue a comprehensive update on the incident and the restoration schedule for affected services.
Passengers travelling between Guwahati and Silchar, as well as those using connecting trains through the hill section, have been advised to check official railway announcements for the latest information on cancellations, delays and changes to train operations before commencing their journeys.
Normal services are expected to resume after the affected section is cleared and declared fit for train movement.
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