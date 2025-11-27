Silver Price in Hyderabad Today: ₹180 Per Gram on 27 November 2025

Silver in Hyderabad on 27 November 2025 costs ₹180 per gram and ₹1,80,000 per kg.

Both rates went up today. Silver rose by ₹4 per gram and ₹4,000 per kg.

Market Overview

Silver demand stays strong in the city.

People are buying physical silver and trading on MCX.

Many prefer silver as a steady long-term investment.

Today’s Price Change

Silver moved from ₹176 to ₹180 per gram.

The 10-gram rate increased to ₹1,800.

The 100-gram price reached ₹18,000.

The 1 kg rate jumped to ₹1,80,000.

Last 10 Days Trend

Silver prices changed often in the past 10 days.

They touched ₹1,76,000, then dropped to ₹1,71,000, and again stayed steady at ₹1,72,000.

The lowest level was ₹1,69,000, followed by quick recovery.

Rates rose and fell through the week due to market factors.

Why Prices Change

Silver rates shift daily because of global markets, demand and currency movements.

Buyers should check the latest price before investing.

Gold Price Update

Gold prices fell slightly today.

24K gold is ₹12,775 per gram, 22K is ₹11,710, and 18K is ₹9,581.