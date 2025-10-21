  • Menu
Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (21 Oct 2025) – ₹188 per Gram, ₹1,88,000 per Kg

Highlights

Silver is ₹188 per gram and ₹1,88,000 per kilogram, down slightly from yesterday. See recent trends and updates.

Silver price per gram is ₹188, down by ₹2.

Silver price per kilogram is ₹1,88,000, down by ₹2,000.

Over the last few days, silver prices were mostly stable. On October 20 and 19, 1 kg silver was ₹1,90,000. On October 18, it dropped by ₹13,000. On October 17, it was ₹2,03,000.

Today, silver prices have decreased slightly compared to the previous day.

