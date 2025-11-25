  1. Home
Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (25 November 2025): Silver Rates Rise to ₹174 per Gram

  • Created On:  25 Nov 2025 11:44 AM IST
Silver price in Hyderabad today is ₹174 per gram and ₹1,74,000 per kg, showing a clear rise from yesterday. Check today’s updated silver rates and recent price trend.

Silver costs ₹174 per gram and ₹1,74,000 per kilogram in Hyderabad today.

This is a rise of ₹3 per gram and ₹3,000 per kilogram from yesterday.

Traders in the city actively buy and sell silver. You can purchase silver physically or trade it on MCX.

Today’s prices are higher across all weights.

One gram costs ₹174.

Ten grams cost ₹1,740.

One kilogram costs ₹1,74,000.

In the past ten days, silver prices have moved up and down, but today shows a clear increase.

