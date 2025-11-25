Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (25 November 2025): Silver Rates Rise to ₹174 per Gram

Silver costs ₹174 per gram and ₹1,74,000 per kilogram in Hyderabad today.

This is a rise of ₹3 per gram and ₹3,000 per kilogram from yesterday.

Traders in the city actively buy and sell silver. You can purchase silver physically or trade it on MCX.

Today’s prices are higher across all weights.

In the past ten days, silver prices have moved up and down, but today shows a clear increase.