Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (November 6, 2025): Rates Rise to ₹164 per Gram

Highlights

Silver price in Hyderabad today is ₹164 per gram and ₹1,64,000 per kilogram, up by ₹1 and ₹1,000 respectively.

The price of silver in Hyderabad today is ₹164 per gram and ₹1,64,000 per kilogram, showing a small increase of ₹1 and ₹1,000 from yesterday.

Silver prices have moved up slightly in the local market, reflecting steady demand among traders and investors. Many silver dealers in Hyderabad are offering competitive rates for buying and selling.

Experts suggest that both traders and long-term investors should stay invested in silver, as it continues to be a strong and stable investment option. You can invest in silver by buying it in physical form or through MCX trading.

In the past few days, silver rates in Hyderabad have seen minor ups and downs, but the overall trend remains positive.

