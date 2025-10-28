Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (October 28, 2025) – ₹165 per Gram, ₹1,65,000 per Kg

The silver price in Hyderabad today is ₹165 per gram and ₹1,65,000 per kilogram. The price fell by ₹5 per gram and ₹5,000 per kilogram from yesterday.

Today’s Silver Price

Yesterday, silver was ₹170 per gram. Today, it is ₹165 per gram. This shows a small drop in the price.

Silver Price in the Last 10 Days

Silver prices in Hyderabad have been going down over the last 10 days. On October 19 and 20, the price was ₹1,90,000 per kg. Now, it has dropped to ₹1,65,000 per kg.

Investing in Silver

Many people in Hyderabad buy and sell silver. Traders offer good rates in the market. Experts suggest that investors should keep investing in silver. You can buy silver directly or trade it online on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange).