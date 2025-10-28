Live
Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (October 28, 2025) – ₹165 per Gram, ₹1,65,000 per Kg
Highlights
Today’s silver rate in Hyderabad is ₹165 per gram and ₹1,65,000 per kilogram. Prices fell slightly today. Check simple updates and tips.
The silver price in Hyderabad today is ₹165 per gram and ₹1,65,000 per kilogram. The price fell by ₹5 per gram and ₹5,000 per kilogram from yesterday.
Today’s Silver Price
Yesterday, silver was ₹170 per gram. Today, it is ₹165 per gram. This shows a small drop in the price.
Silver Price in the Last 10 Days
Silver prices in Hyderabad have been going down over the last 10 days. On October 19 and 20, the price was ₹1,90,000 per kg. Now, it has dropped to ₹1,65,000 per kg.
Investing in Silver
Many people in Hyderabad buy and sell silver. Traders offer good rates in the market. Experts suggest that investors should keep investing in silver. You can buy silver directly or trade it online on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange).
