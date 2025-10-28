  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (October 28, 2025) – ₹165 per Gram, ₹1,65,000 per Kg

Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (October 28, 2025) – ₹165 per Gram, ₹1,65,000 per Kg
x
Highlights

Today’s silver rate in Hyderabad is ₹165 per gram and ₹1,65,000 per kilogram. Prices fell slightly today. Check simple updates and tips.

The silver price in Hyderabad today is ₹165 per gram and ₹1,65,000 per kilogram. The price fell by ₹5 per gram and ₹5,000 per kilogram from yesterday.

Today’s Silver Price

Yesterday, silver was ₹170 per gram. Today, it is ₹165 per gram. This shows a small drop in the price.

Silver Price in the Last 10 Days

Silver prices in Hyderabad have been going down over the last 10 days. On October 19 and 20, the price was ₹1,90,000 per kg. Now, it has dropped to ₹1,65,000 per kg.

Investing in Silver

Many people in Hyderabad buy and sell silver. Traders offer good rates in the market. Experts suggest that investors should keep investing in silver. You can buy silver directly or trade it online on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick