Silver Rate in Hyderabad Today (2 December 2025): ₹196 per Gram, ₹1,96,000 per Kg

The silver rate in Hyderabad on 2 December 2025 is ₹196 per gram and ₹1,96,000 per kilogram. The price is unchanged from yesterday. Silver rates remain stable, and most jewellers in the city are offering similar prices.

Recent Price Movement

Over the last 10 days, silver prices have ranged between ₹1,71,000 and ₹1,96,000 per kg. The changes were small and mainly influenced by global market trends and MCX activity. Overall, the market has been steady without any big jumps.

Buying and Investment Options

People can buy silver in the form of coins, bars or jewellery. Those who prefer non-physical investments can trade silver on MCX. Silver is seen as a safe long-term option and also suits short-term traders. With today’s stable price, it may be a good time to buy or invest.