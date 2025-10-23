Silver Rate in Hyderabad Today (23 October 2025): ₹174 per Gram, ₹1,74,000 per Kg | Price Drops by ₹1,000

Silver costs ₹174 per gram and ₹1,74,000 per kg in Hyderabad. This is ₹1,000 less than yesterday.

Recent Changes

Prices changed slightly due to global markets and investor mood.

Yesterday vs Today

Yesterday: ₹175 per gram. Today: ₹174 per gram.

10 grams: ₹1,740. 100 grams: ₹17,400.

Price Trend

Prices fell over the last 10 days.

On Oct 21, 10 grams cost ₹1,820. Today it costs ₹1,740.

Expert View

Prices may change a bit short term but stay steady long term.

Buying Silver

People buy silver as coins, jewelry, or trade online on MCX.

Why Invest?

Silver is safe and helps spread investment risk.