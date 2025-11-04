Silver Rate in Hyderabad Today (Nov 4, 2025): Price Falls by ₹3 per Gram

Silver price in Hyderabad today is ₹165 per gram and ₹1,65,000 per kilogram. The price fell by ₹3 per gram and ₹3,000 per kilogram from yesterday.

Many people buy and sell silver in Hyderabad. You can buy it in shops or trade online on MCX.

Last week, prices were between ₹1,65,000 and ₹1,70,000 per kg. In the last few months, silver prices have slowly gone up.

Even with today’s small drop, silver is still a good long-term investment.