Simalgam village leads Gujarat's rainwater revolution under 'Van Kavach' initiative

In the heart of Navsari district in Gujarat, the quaint village of Simalgam in Jalalpur taluka is setting a shining example of sustainable water conservation through innovative rainwater harvesting.

Amid growing concerns over depleting groundwater reserves, this community-driven effort, bolstered by government schemes and local organisations, is proving that simple, collective action can secure a water-secure future.

Residents of Simalgam have embraced the age-old practice of capturing rainwater to recharge aquifers, transforming what was once a scarce resource into a reliable lifeline.

Social groups in Navsari are lending robust support to these state-led initiatives, ensuring that every drop counts towards long-term preservation.

As one villager aptly puts it, water is life, and where there is water, there is tomorrow.

Amitaben Patel, a dedicated water conservation activist from Navsari, said the grassroots approach that has yielded remarkable results.

"To prevent water from simply flowing away, we excavated pits measuring six feet by six feet, filled them with stones, and allowed the rainwater to percolate directly into the groundwater," she says.

"This method has ensured that a substantial volume of runoff now seeps back into our own soil, gradually recharging wells and boreholes. The water table has risen noticeably, alleviating the severe shortages we once endured."

The campaign falls under the Gujarat government's Van Kavach programme, which promotes eco-friendly water structures across rural areas.

In Simalgam, a dedicated recharge facility has been constructed to harness runoff from three neighbouring villages of Chhidam, Simalgam itself, and Chhapra.

Jaynish Angad, Executive Engineer at the Panchayat Water Supply Department in Navsari, said: "Under Van Kavach initiative, we have built a substantial rainwater harvesting structure here, spanning 14 metres by 10 metres. It captures and channels water efficiently, boosting groundwater levels not just in Simalgam but across the region."

The benefits extend far beyond mere hydration.

Villages plagued by drought-like conditions are witnessing revitalised water sources, with wells filling up faster and sustaining longer into the dry season.

Moreover, the infiltration of rainwater has enriched soil fertility, enhancing agricultural productivity and fostering greener landscapes.

This model of public participation in Navsari serves as an inspiration, demonstrating how community involvement can amplify governmental efforts.

As similar projects gain momentum, they promise to mitigate water scarcity in Gujarat's parched interiors, ensuring that future generations inherit a more resilient environment.