SIR in Bengal: Trinamool delegation asks ECI to address concerns of sick & elderly citizens

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress delegation once again approached the Election Commission on Monday, raising their reservations against calling elderly and sick people to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing sessions and not allowing Booth Level Agents (BLAs) inside the hearing centre.

The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal also asked why no action is being taken in this regard despite their repeated pleas.

A five-member Trinamool delegation visited the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office in Kolkata.

The delegation included MPs Partha Bhowmick, Bapi Haldar and state Ministers Shashi Panja, Pulak Roy and Birbaha Hansda.

The delegation held a long meeting with the West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

After the meeting, Trinamool MP from Barrackpore, Partha Bhowmick, said, "Senior citizens and people with disabilities are being summoned for hearings. They are being put through hardship. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is not paying attention to their physical condition."

The Trinamool delegation demanded that the ECI arrange for SIR hearings by sending officials to the houses of these individuals.

At the same time, the demand was raised once again for the presence of booth-level agents at the SIR hearings.

Trinamool legislator Bhowmick said, "In the first phase of the SIR, all political parties were allowed to have their BLAs present along with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the door-to-door verification. Why can't the BLAs be present at the hearings?"

A demand was made to the Election Commission to take action on this matter as well as to start virtual hearings.

The Trinamool legislator said, "Many people are away for studies, some are away for work, especially migrant workers. Considering their situation, arrangements should be made for virtual hearings."

He further warned, "If our concerns are not addressed by the Election Commission of India and the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, we will return here again tomorrow."

Bhowmick added, "The west Bengal CEO has told us that he will speak with the Chief Election Commissioner. The CEO may take a decision soon regarding the hearing process for senior citizens at their homes."