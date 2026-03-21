SIR panic visible in Mamata Banerjee’s body language: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday launched his campaign for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in south Kolkata, claiming that panic over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is evident in the body language of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari, this time, is contesting simultaneously from Bhabanipur, where the Trinamool Congress candidate is the Chief Minister, as well as from Nandigram in East Midnapore district, from where he is already a two-time legislator.

On Saturday, Adhikari started his full-fledged campaign after offering prayers at the iconic Kali temple at Kalighat, which is within a stone's throw distance from the Chief Minister’s residence.

After offering prayers at the temple, he interacted with the media persons and claimed that both the “panic over SIR” and the “fear of defeat” are evident in the Chief Minister's body language, and the general public could easily sense it.

“The signal is clear. The Chief Minister is behaving in such a manner as if a thorn had pricked her. The general public is aware that the Chief Minister is panicked and scared,” the leader of the opposition said.

He also said that the fact that the BJP is really serious about defeating the Chief Minister is evident from the party’s decision to field him from Bhabanipur against Mamata Banerjee.

“This proves how serious the BJP is about Bhabanipur. I am an obedient soldier of the party and the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. I obeyed my party's instructions,” Adhikari said.

He also strongly criticized the Chief Minister for her political comments earlier in the day at a gathering on the occasion of the Eid festival at Red Road in Central Kolkata. “The Muslim organizations should denounce the Chief Minister for using this auspicious occasion as a platform for making political statements. Our Muslim brothers and sisters should condemn the Chief Minister for her action,” the leader of the opposition said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the Eid gathering at Red Road, the Chief Minister launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the latter was the principal mastermind behind the SIR exercise.