Sisodia demands Rs 60,000 crore for Punjab flood relief before PM Modi’s visit on Sep 9

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the Centre has so far “not taken any concrete steps” to support Punjab in the wake of the devastating floods, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on September 9.

He urged the Union government to announce immediate relief, reminding that “Rs 60,000 crore is officially owed to the people of Punjab.”

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Sisodia said, “My assessment is that relief is needed on a very large scale due to extensive flooding. PM Modi is also coming to Punjab, which is a good thing, and he even spoke to CM Bhagwant Mann over the phone. Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM Mann, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Punjab, but so far no concrete action has been taken. Punjab is expecting help today—the Centre must announce something soon.”

The AAP leader, who recently toured flood-affected districts including Tarn Taran and Kapurthala, highlighted the dual concerns of farmers: crop damage and the future of the Kharif season.

“Sand has accumulated over two feet in some agricultural fields. Farmers are asking how it will be removed. If it stays, fertile land will be permanently damaged,” he said.

Sisodia revealed that the CM Mann-led state government is working on a special policy to allow farmers to remove sand deposits from their own fields.

“Government policies currently prevent mining without permission, but CM Mann has assured me this will be addressed. Within the next 2-3 days, once he recovers from his illness, this policy will be formally announced,” he added.

He also underlined that AAP leaders and volunteers are engaged in ground-level relief efforts.

“I myself went to many villages, boosted the morale of our teams, and received feedback. The common worry everywhere is the same—farmers fear for their crops and their future,” Sisodia stressed.