SIT Investigates Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat In Sexual Abuse And Asset Probe

Maharashtra authorities have launched a detailed investigation into self-styled godman Ashok Kharat over serious sexual abuse allegations. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute, is leading the probe, which now also includes possible extortion links and scrutiny of his financial assets.

Kharat was questioned for nearly two hours as investigators began piecing together the case. Meanwhile, a separate complaint from a woman in Shirdi has added a new dimension, alleging she was threatened with the release of explicit content unless she paid money. Police suspect a connection between this incident and Kharat’s network, though they are still determining whether the accused acted independently or under direction.

Search operations at Kharat’s residence led to the seizure of cash, a firearm, and ammunition. Authorities have also turned their focus to his wealth, estimated at around ₹200 crore, accumulated over the past 15 years. His assets reportedly include large land holdings, a farmhouse, residential properties, and investments spread across multiple locations in Nashik and nearby areas.

Officials are closely examining property records registered under family members’ names, along with financial transactions, to trace the source of income and identify any irregularities. The SIT continues to investigate both the criminal allegations and the broader financial network linked to Kharat.