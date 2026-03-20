SIT Probes Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat In Abuse Case, ₹200 Crore Assets Under Scanner

Authorities in Nashik have intensified their investigation into self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) examines serious sexual abuse allegations along with a growing financial and extortion angle. The probe is being led by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute.

Kharat was questioned for nearly two hours as investigators began digging deeper into the case. A fresh complaint from Shirdi has added complexity, with a woman alleging she was threatened with the release of explicit content unless she paid money. The accused in this extortion case, linked to Kharat’s office, is still absconding, and police are trying to determine whether he acted independently or under instructions.

Searches at Kharat’s residence led to the recovery of cash, a firearm, and ammunition. Meanwhile, authorities are scrutinising his assets, estimated at around ₹200 crore, accumulated over the past 15 years. These include extensive land holdings, a farmhouse, residential properties, and other investments across Nashik and nearby regions.

Investigators are also examining property documents registered in the names of his family members and tracing financial transactions to uncover possible irregularities. The SIT continues to probe both the criminal allegations and the wider network associated with Kharat.